Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal said that the company is deeply aggrieved by the death of their delivery partner Salil Tripathi, who died in an unfortunate road incident. He further said that in this hour of grief the company is extending all possible support to help the family.

See Tweet:

We are deeply aggrieved by the death of our delivery partner Salil Tripathi in an unfortunate road incident. We are extending all possible support to help the family get through this – pic.twitter.com/yJOUDsPpet — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) January 13, 2022

