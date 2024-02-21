On being asked about why he was not present for the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Paty Chief Akhilesh Yadav told media, “All is well that ends well.” Yes, there will be an alliance. There is no conflict. Everything will be out and clear soon, said Yadav, confirming alliance with the Congress for the upcoming General Elections 2024. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Sets Condition for Congress, Says Will Join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra After Decision on Seat Sharing (Watch Video).

Akhilesh Yadav on His Absence at Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

#WATCH | Moradabad, UP: On asking why he was not present twice for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "All is well that ends well... Yes, there will be an alliance. There is no conflict. Everything will be out and clear soon... All is well that… pic.twitter.com/fOmkbYUm9B — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

