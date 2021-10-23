As the controversy over Capt Amarinder Singh's friend and Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam alleged links with Pakistan's ISI gained momentum, former Punjab chief minister on Saturday, through his media advisor Raveen Thukral, shared a some pictures of Alam with Congress President Sonia Gandhi as well as the family members of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa's family members.

A picture of Sonia Gandhi with Aroosa Alam as shared by Raveen Thukral:

A Picture of Family Members of Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa with Aroosa Alam as shared by Raveen Thukral

‘And how about you explaining this @MohdMustafaips. Isn't that your wife & daughter-in-law with the same lady? How low can you get? Mixing politics with friendship! #AroosaAlam personally cherishes these & many more such memories with your family’: @capt_amarinder pic.twitter.com/rvC3u6laJb — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 23, 2021

