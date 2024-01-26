Amid speculations of resignation and switching sides with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended the ‘At Home’ reception event in Patna’s Raj Bhavan on Friday, January 26, 2024. When asked by the media about the absence of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav from the event, Kumar stated, “Ask those who did not come.” Meanwhile, amid the presence of all key leaders and the Governor at the reception event, Tejashwi Yadav’s absence has erupted a controversy in the state politics. Nitish Kumar Cancels All Engagements on January 28, Likely to Take Oath as Bihar CM With BJP Support: Reports.

Nitish Kumar on Tejashwi Yadav’s Absence From Official Event in Patna

#WATCH | When asked why Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav did not come for the official event at Raj Bhavan, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "Ask those who did not come." https://t.co/A0fGEvUIxU pic.twitter.com/KN322Hnz24 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

