New Delhi, January 8: The Election Commission of India on Saturday will announce the dates and schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in five Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa. Addressing the conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra is expected to stress on the need to follow COVID-19 norms given the third wave of Coronavirus and the rising cases of Omicron across the country. Find all details regarding the live streaming of the announcement of dates by the Election Commission for assembly elections 2022 here.

Election Commission of India to announce the schedule for Assembly elections to Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh shortly pic.twitter.com/PzkiNkTjIT — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

The assembly elections this year will set the stage for the 2024 General Elections. With the state of UP going to polls and Punjab voting after the farmers' protests, all eyes will be on the announcement by the Election Commission on Saturday as poll dates are announced.

