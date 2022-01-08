New Delhi, January 8: The Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15, 2022 given the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

EC directs no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15, 2022 pic.twitter.com/P5FgQpsWRj — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

COVID19 | No roadshows, padyatras, cycle or bike rallies and processions shall be allowed till 15th January; situation to be reviewed and fresh instructions to be issued later: CEC Sushil Chandra pic.twitter.com/XUfr6XlpVp — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

