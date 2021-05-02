Assembly Elections Results 2021: Supporters of TMC, DMK Celebrate Their Respective Party's Victory in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, ECI Norms Flouted (Watch Video)

#WATCH | DMK supporters continue to celebrate outside party headquarters in Chennai as official trends show the party leading on 118 seats so far. Election Commission of India has banned any victory procession amid the #COVID19 situation in the country.#TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/z6Fp5YRnKP — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

Respective State Chief Secretaries have been asked to take immediate action to stop such gatherings: Election Commission of India to ANI pic.twitter.com/eYeo1T1X6Z — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)