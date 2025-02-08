AAP leader and outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi celebrated her victory from the Kalkaji Assembly seat with a grand roadshow, dancing alongside enthusiastic supporters and party workers. Atishi secured the seat for the second consecutive term, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by 3,521 votes. As per the Election Commission, Atishi received 52,154 votes, while Bidhuri garnered 48,633 votes. Congress candidate Alka Lamba secured third place with 4,392 votes. The roadshow witnessed massive participation from AAP workers. However, her celebrations came as AAP suffered a crushing defeat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. A video of the celebrations has since gone viral on social media. ‘AAP’s Fight Against BJP To Continue’: Delhi CM Atishi Accepts People’s Mandate in Delhi Assembly Elections, Calls It a ‘Setback’ (Watch Video).

Atishi Celebrates Victory in Kalkaji Assembly Seat with Roadshow

#WATCH | #DelhiElectionResults | AAP winning candidate from Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha and outgoing CM Atishi dances and celebrates her victory with the supporters and party workers. pic.twitter.com/nGbItW5nM7 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)