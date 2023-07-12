BJP MLA raises chair against Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary during protest in Bihar Assembly. Opposition MLAs staged the protest against Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's charge-sheeted in the land-for-jobs alleged scam case. The Speaker was furious at the actions of the BJP MLAs and threatened to take action against the unruly MLA. Bihar: BJP MLA Jivesh Mishra Carried Out of Bihar Assembly by Marshals for 'Creating Ruckus' (Watch Video).

BJP MLA Raises Chair

#WATCH | Patna: Opposition MLAs staged protest inside Bihar Assembly against Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav charge-sheeted in land-for-jobs alleged scam case. During the protest, a BJP MLA reportedly raised a chair against the Speaker. pic.twitter.com/0PceZD4bwI — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

