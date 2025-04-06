Today, April 6, is the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP, which was founded on April 6, 1980, is celebrating its 45th foundation day today. On the occasion of the BJP Foundation Day, party leaders took to social media to extend greetings. BJP leader and Haryana CM Nayab Saini extended greetings to all the workers on the foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted party workers and said that today's important day makes us reiterate our unparalleled commitment to work towards India’s progress and realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat. Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkri, Smriti Irani and several other leaders also extended wishes on the party's sthapna diwas. BJP Foundation Day 2025: People Seeing Good Governance Agenda of Party, Reflected in Historic Mandates, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Your Hard Work Is Our Strength

Greetings To All BJP Karyakartas

Greetings to all @BJP4India Karyakartas on the Party’s Sthapana Diwas. We recall all those who devoted themselves to strengthening our Party over the last several decades. This important day makes us reiterate our unparalleled commitment to work towards India’s progress and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2025

#BJP4ViksitBharat

आज मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में कमल का निशान देशवासियों के मन में विश्वास और आशा का नया प्रतीक बना है। बीते एक दशक में भाजपा ने सेवा, सुरक्षा और सांस्कृतिक जागरण के जो कार्य किए हैं, वे आने वाले दिनों में मील के पत्थर बनेंगे। भाजपा के करोड़ों कार्यकर्ता वैचारिक प्रतिबद्धता का… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 6, 2025

#BJPSthapnaDiwas

🇮🇳 राष्ट्र सेवा के संकल्प को समर्पित समस्त कार्यकर्ताओं को 🪷भारतीय जनता पार्टी🪷 के स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।💐 कड़ी मेहनत और समर्पित भाव से पार्टी और संगठन को मजबूत कर विशाल वटवृक्ष बनाने वाले सभी महापुरुषों को नमन।🙏🏻 🇮🇳राष्ट्रवादी विचारधारा के पथ पर चलते हुए… pic.twitter.com/7XN3eYv3fz — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 6, 2025

#BJPFoundationDay

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के स्थापना दिवस पर, हम उन महान नेताओं के संघर्ष और समर्पण को नमन करते हैं, जिनकी मेहनत से पार्टी ने नई ऊँचाइयाँ छुई।#BJPFoundationDay 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HaY4SLvki2 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 6, 2025

May Our Journey Continue on the Path of Expansion of Thoughts

विश्व की सबसे बड़ी राजनीतिक पार्टी @BJP4India के 46वें स्थापना दिवस पर सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। यह दिन 'राष्ट्र प्रथम' के संकल्प, अंत्योदय के सिद्धांत और सांस्कृतिक पुनर्जागरण की प्रेरणा का उत्सव है। विचार और विचारधारा के विस्तार, सुशासन व विकास के संकल्प, तथा… pic.twitter.com/RLK0sAbkVU — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)