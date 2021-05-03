BJP will hold a nationwide dharna on 5th May against the widespread violence unleashed by TMC workers post the election results. This protest will be held following all COVID protocols across all organisational mandals of the party: BJP.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda to embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal on May 4. He will also meet violence-affected workers: BJP.

