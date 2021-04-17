BS Yediyurappa Health Update: Karnataka CM Stable and Cheerful, Receiving Appropriate Treatment for COVID-19, Says Manipal Hospital

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa who was admitted yesterday for management of Covid continues to be under medical observation. All his vital parameters are being monitored as per protocol and he’s receiving appropriate treatment. He is stable & cheerful: Manipal hospital, Bengaluru — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021

