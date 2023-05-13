Congress candidate T Raghumurthy has won Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 From Challakere, defeating independent candidate Anjamma. The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 is underway. As of now, Congress is leading on 130 seats. BJP is ahead in 67 seats, and Janata Dal (Secular) is leading in 22 constituencies. Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live News Updates: Congress Legislative Party Meeting Called Tomorrow in Bengaluru as Party Crosses Majority Mark.

Congress Candidate T Raghumurthy Wins:

Congress wins in Challakere constituency, leads in 128 seats in Karnataka BJP ahead in 67 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) leading in 22 constituencies pic.twitter.com/mPOjg3mKOY — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

