The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 is underway. As per the latest trends, Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy is leading from the Channapatna Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai is racing ahead from the Shiggaon Assembly seat. As per the latest trends by the Election Commission, the Congress party is leading on 114 Assembly seats and is one seat ahead of the magic figure of 113. Karnataka Election Results 2023 Latest News Updates: Congress Crosses Majority Mark by Securing Lead on 114 Seats.

HD Kumaraswamy Leads From Channapatna Assembly Constituency

#KarnatakaElection | JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy leading from Channapatna Assembly constituency. — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

