The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, October 27, released its fifth list of 12 candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023. The list includes names such as Neelam Thakur, Rakesh Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, Vijay Jha and Veer Verma, among other candidates. On October 23, AAP released its fourth list of 12 candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections scheduled next month. It must be noted that elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Arvind Kejriwal Promises 300 Units of Free Electricity in State if AAP Voted to Power.

5th List of Candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Is Here

Announcement 📣 Fifth list of candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 is here. All the best to all the candidates ✌️🏻#ChhattisgarhMangeKejriwal pic.twitter.com/pz2E3gnqUm — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 27, 2023

AAP Releases 5th List

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases fifth list of 12 candidates for #ChhattisgarhAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/VB7SXPVGjz — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

