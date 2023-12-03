Stage is all set for the Chhattisgarh election results 2023 today. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and the outcome will decide whether the Congress remains in power in Chhattisgarh or the BJP makes a comeback. Aaj Tak news channel is providing live coverage on the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha elections 2023 results on its channel. Watch the Chhattisgarh assembly election results 2023 live streaming on Aaj Tak news channel below. Assembly Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: Who Is Winning Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Polls? Counting of Votes Today.

Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak:

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak:

