Union Minister and LJP chief Chirag Paswan slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the rising crime in the state, saying he feels "sad to support a government where crime has become uncontrolled." Speaking to the media today, July 26, Paswan said, “The way crime is happening in Bihar, the administration has totally bowed down in front of criminals. It is correct that this incident required condemnation, but why are such crimes happening repeatedly?” He warned that if the trend continues, the situation would become frightening. Paswan acknowledged that some blame the spike on election-related conspiracies but insisted it remains the government’s responsibility to maintain control. He urged the government to take timely action, adding, “I feel sad that I am supporting a government where crime has become uncontrolled.” The minister also hinted at stepping away from central politics, emphasising that his primary focus has always been Bihar and its people. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Chirag Paswan Says He Will Contest Vidhan Sabha Polls, Backs Demand for Domicile Policy in Government Jobs.

'Sad to Support Govt With Rising Crime', Says Chirag Paswan

VIDEO | Talking about rising crime in Bihar, Union Minister and LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan (@iChiragPaswan) says that he feels sad to support a government where the crime has become uncontrolled. He says, "The way crime is happening in Bihar, the administration has… pic.twitter.com/KntL7ETWbP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)