Congress Workers Raise Slogans Against Ghulam Nabi Azad, Burn His Effigy in Jammu

Congress workers raise slogans against Ghulam Nabi Azad and burn his effigy in Jammu. They say, "Congress held him in high esteem but today when it's time to support it, he forged friendship with BJP. He didn't come for DDC election campaigning but now he's here, praising PM." pic.twitter.com/cqn3XhxfeP — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)