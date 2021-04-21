COVID-19 Surge in India: Priyanka Gandhi Says 'Government Speaking to ISI, Can't They Talk to Opposition Leaders?'

#WATCH | Congress General Secy Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks to ANI, says "This govt can speak to ISI. They're speaking to ISI in Dubai. Can't they talk to Opposition leaders? I don't think there's any Opposition leader who's not giving them constructive & positive suggestions..." pic.twitter.com/eTeDztgQu7 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

