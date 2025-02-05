Polling for the Delhi Assembly Elections has officially ended. As per the Election Commission of India, all voters who were in queue by 6 PM were allowed to cast their votes. The voting process remained smooth across polling stations, with officials ensuring a fair and orderly election. Now, all eyes are on the exit poll results. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on February 8. Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Results Date, Time, Live Streaming Details: When and Where To Watch Exit Poll Result of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Voting concludes in Delhi Assembly elections All voters in queue after formal closing hours of polling at 6 PM are allowed to cast their vote, as per Election Commission of India. pic.twitter.com/DbnIQElfSS — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

