The exit poll results of the Delhi assembly elections 2025 are being released. The 70-member Delhi assembly went to poll in a single phase earlier today, February 5. India Today is live streaming the Delhi exit poll results 2025 on its YouTube channel. Will the AAP retain power in Delhi? Will the BJP or the Congress make a comeback? One can watch the watch Delhi exit poll results 2025 live streaming on India Today below to get a glimpse of the possible outcome of the closely-watched election. The Election Commission will officially announce the Delhi assembly election results on February 8. Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Results Live Streaming on ABP News: Who Will Win Delhi Assembly Elections 2025? Watch Seat Predictions for AAP, BJP and Congress.

Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025 Live Streaming on India Today

