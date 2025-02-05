ABP News channel is set to host live streaming of its coverage on the Delhi exit poll 2025 results. Polling for the Delhi assembly elections 2025 is concluding at 6 PM today. However, there is an EC ban on release of exit polls till 6:30 PM. Hence, the Delhi exit poll results will be released on ABP News post 6:30 PM. The official result of Delhi election 2025 will be declared on February 8. Will the AAP make a hat-trick of win? Will the BJP or the Congress make a comeback? Watch the Delhi exit poll 2025 result live streaming on ABP News below. Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Results Live Streaming: Who Will Win Delhi Assembly Elections 2025? Watch NDTV Poll of Exit Polls To Get Seat Predictions for AAP, BJP and Congress.

