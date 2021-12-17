Karnataka Pradesh Congress President DK Shivakumar on Friday condemned "enjoy eape" comment by former state assembly speaker and Congress MLA KR Ramesh. Shivakumar tweeted, "As the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, I am deeply saddened that such words were uttered by a Congress MLA. To all the women of Karnataka, I am sorry and I will ensure words like these are never repeated. The former assembly speaker made shocking comment in the state assembly on Thursday. Kumar said, "There’s a saying... when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it.".

Tweet By DK Shivakumar:

As the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, I am deeply saddened that such words were uttered by a Congress MLA. To all the women of Karnataka, I am sorry and I will ensure words like these are never repeated. https://t.co/xtvdoS1NpK — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) December 17, 2021

Here Is The Video Of The Incident:

#SHOCKING #Karnataka #MLAs #triviliazes #Rape in #assembly *There is a saying, When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it' says former Speaker and congress MlA #RameshKumar during seeking more time on farmer issues. While current speaker Kageri laughs it off. pic.twitter.com/sWgQGK9jmi — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) December 16, 2021

