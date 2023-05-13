The counting centre at Jayanagar is witnessing ruckus from both BJP and Congress. Karnataka Congress party chief DK Shivakumar and a few senior leaders like Ramalinga Reddy are also present on ground. Whereas Tejasvi Surya and Jayanagar BJP candidate CK Ramamurthy are also outside the counting centre in Jayanagar, where the election is yet to be declared due to multiple rounds of counting. Though Congress party’s Sowmya was declared the winner around 7 pm, with a marginal lead of 180 votes, BJP workers claimed that there is a discrepancy in the votes counted. Jayanagar Election Result 2023: High Drama Continues as DK Shivakumar Camps at Counting Centre, Alleges EC Officials Tried to Manipulate Results to Prevent Victory of Congress' Sowmya Reddy.

Drama Continues in Jayanagar

Jayanagar MLA Sowmya reddy's victory still uncertain. BJP candidate Ramamurthy & MP Tejasvi Surya insist on recounting of votes After counting thrice over, Sowmya was declared winner by mere 160 votes. BJP asks for yet another round of counting, huge security to contain… pic.twitter.com/SQqndLtRHE — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) May 13, 2023

