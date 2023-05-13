DK Shivakumar alleged that Congress' Sowmya Reddy is leading the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) CK Ramamurthy by the narrow margin of 294 seats in the Jayanagar assembly seat but EC officials tried to manipulate the results by recountings. DK Shivakumar and a few senior leaders like Ramalinga Reddy are also present on ground as high drama continued at the counting centre. Jayanagar Election Result 2023: Ruckus at Counting Centre Over Recounting of Votes Following Sowmya Reddy's Reported Victory, DK Shivakumar Arrives at Scene (Watch Videos).

DK Shivakumar in Jayanagar

ಜಯನಗರ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಶ್ರೀಮತಿ ಸೌಮ್ಯ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ಅವರು ಗೆಲುವು ಸಾಧಿಸಿದ್ದರೂ ಮರುಎಣಿಕೆ ನೆಪದಲ್ಲಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ತಿರುಚಲು ಪ್ರಯತ್ನಿಸಿದ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳ ನಡೆ ವಿರೋಧಿಸಿ ಮತ ಎಣಿಕೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಜಯನಗರದ ಆರ್ ವಿ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಎದುರು ಧರಣಿ ನಡೆಸಿ, ಮತ ಎಣಿಕೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರದ ಒಳಗೆ ಏಜೆಂಟರಲ್ಲದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಮುಖಂಡರಾದ ಆರ್… pic.twitter.com/9F9LGFwO05 — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 13, 2023

