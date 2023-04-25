According to BJP leader and former Karnataka minister K.S. Eshwarappa, there is no need to solicit the votes of Shivamogga's 60,000 Muslims for the Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled on May 10. Eshwarappa stated on Monday that the saffron party didn't require Muslim votes in the upcoming elections in Karnataka, but added that nationalist Muslims would still support the party. The latter made the statement at Veerashaiva-Lingayat meeting in Shivamogga. PM Narendra Modi Speaks to KS Eshwarappa As He Retires From Electoral Politics, Praises His Commitment To BJP (Watch Video).

Don't Want A Single Muslim Vote, says BJP Leader KS Eshwarappa

"We don't want even a single Muslim vote," said BJP leader and former Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa speaking on the issue of religious conversion at a Veerashaiva-Lingayat meeting in Shivamogga yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xe3v3M3Vdz — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

