Eknath Gaikwad, Former Mumbai Congress Chief, Dies of COVID-19

Former Congress MP Eknath Gaikwad who was known as a giant killer for defeating then Shiv Sena heavy weight Manohar Joshi from Dharavi in 2004 has passed away at Breach Candy Hospital due to covid. — Krishnakumar (@krishnakumarET) April 28, 2021

Congress Party's senior leader, Ex-MP, Ex-Minister Eknath Gaikwad Ji passed away today. My deepest condolences to his daughter and Education Minister of Maharashtra @VarshaEGaikwad, Gaikwad family and his friends/supporters. pic.twitter.com/FSBtScFAFX — Satyajeet Tambe (@satyajeettambe) April 28, 2021

