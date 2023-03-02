Mumbai, March 2: The Election Commission will declare the Erode Assembly By-Election Result 2023 today, March 2. The by-elections to Tamil Nadu's Erode East assembly seat was held on February 27 along with Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. The Erode East Assembly By-Election 2023 witnessed nearly 75 percent of the 2.27 lakh voters cast their votes on the polling day. Catch the Erode Assembly By-Election Result 2023 live news updates here.

The voting for the Erode East Bypoll 2023 began at 7 am and ended at 6 PM. District Collector H Krishnanunni was among the few early voters who cast their votes. The Congress fielded Everaa's father EVKS for the Erode East Bypoll 2023. On the other hand, the opposition alliance led by AIADMK fielded a joint nominee in Thennarasu. Erode East Assembly By-Election 2023: From Date of Polling to Result and List of Candidates, Know Everything About Tamil Nadu Vidhan Sabha Bypoll.

While the Erode East Bypoll Results 2023 may not have an immediate impact on the present political landscape of Tamil Nadu, it would definitely set the stage for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Erode East is a state assembly constituency which is located in the Erode district covering a portion of Erode taluk in Tamil Nadu. The election commission announced a bypoll in Erode East assembly after Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa passed away due to cardiac arrest on January 4, thereby leaving the seat vacant.

While a total of 77 candidates are in fray for the Erode East Assembly By-Election 2023, the main fight is between the Congress and the AIADMK. While DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin urged people to vote for its ally Congress, it is to be seen if AIADMK can stage an upset and boost its morale ahead of the general elections next year.