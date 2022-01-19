The Congress party on Tuesday released the list of candidates for the Goa Assembly Elections 2022. For the Siolim constituency Delailah Lobo has been named. For the Saligao constituency Kedar Naik has been named as candidate and from Aldona, Priol and Curtorim, Adv. Carios Alvares Ferreira, Dr Dines Jalmi and Mareno Rebello named respectively.

There are a total of 40 assembly seats in Goa. The Polls in Goa to take place on February 14 and the counting of votes and results will take place on March 10, 2022.

The Central Election Committee has selected the following candidates for the ensuing general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Goa pic.twitter.com/wVelbFQWVZ — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) January 19, 2022

