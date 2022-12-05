The Republic-PMARQ published the Himachal Pradesh exit polls results on Monday. As per Republic-PMARQ exit polls results, there will be a close fight between BJP and Congress in Himachal Pradesh. The Congress is expected to win 28 to 33 seats while the saffron party is projected to bag 34 to 39 seats. Meanwhile, AAP, which is projected to win the MCD Elections in Delhi is winning only 1 seat in the state. The polling for 68 constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, while the counting of votes will be undertaken on December 8. MCD Exit Poll Results 2022 by India Today-Axis My India: AAP May Wrest Power in Delhi Municipal Corporation From BJP, Congress Likely To Remain on Third Spot.

Close Fight in Himachal Pradesh

