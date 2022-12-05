On Monday, the India Today group published the exit polls results for MCD Elections 2022. As per the India Today-Axis My India exit poll results, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is most likely to sweep the Delhi MCD elections 2022 with a vote share of 43 percent. As per the exit poll results, AAP is likely to win 141 to 171 seats while the BJP is estimated to win 69-91 seats. On the other hand, Congress is likely to bag 3-7 seats. Elections for the Delhi municipal polls were held on December 4. In the 2017 MCD elections, the BJP won 181 of 270 seats while the AAP and Congress won 48 and 27 seats respectively. Aaj Tak MCD Exit Poll Results 2022: AAP Likely to Emerge As Single Largest Party, BJP Distant Second in Delhi Municipal Election.

AAP To Sweep Delhi Municipal Polls

AAP is expected to sweep the Delhi MCD elections 2022 with a vote share of 43%. While BJP is estimated to win 69-91 seats, Congress may bag 3-7 seats as Aam Admi Party is set to get 149-171 seats. #DIU @AxisMyIndia #IndiaTodayExactPoll #MCDElection pic.twitter.com/t51j8hKkus — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) December 5, 2022

