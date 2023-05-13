Taking responsibility for the BJP’s poor show in Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai said that the party will find out the reasons behind the defeat and strengthen themselves for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Bommai's reaction comes even as the Congress was striding forward with leads in 128 seats, while the BJP was ahead in 66 in Karnataka, according to Election Commission of India trends. Karnataka Election Result 2023 Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise Names Of Winning Candidates of BJP, Congress And JDS in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Bommai Takes Responsibility For Defeat

#WATCH | #KarnatakaResults | "...I take responsibility for this debacle. There are multiple reasons for this. We will find out all the reasons and strengthen the party once again for Parliament elections..," says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/JqFnjMAPhY — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

