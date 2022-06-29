Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with four other rebel MLAs offered prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam. "I'm here to pray for the peace & happiness of Maharashtra. Will go to Mumbai tomorrow for the floor test & follow all the process," he said.

Check tweet:

