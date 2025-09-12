Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar made his first public appearance today, September 12, after he resigned as Vice President in July, citing health reasons. Notably, Jagdeep Dhankhar was spotted attending the oath-taking ceremony of CP Radhakrishnan, who took oath as the Vice President of India today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Radhakrishnan. The viral clip shows former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar interacting with former VP Venkaiah Naidu. On July 21, Jagdeep Dhankhar tendered his resignation as Vice President, thereby marking an unexpected development in the country's political landscape. CP Radhakrishnan Takes Oath As 15th Vice President of India: President Droupadi Murmu Administers Oath to Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan (Watch Videos).

Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Makes First Public Appearance After His Resignation as Vice President

Jagdeep Dhankar Interacts With Venkaiah Naidu

