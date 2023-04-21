Madhya Pradesh politics has heated up again as Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia caught up in an ugly fight of words. Singh was heard saying no other Jyotiraditya Scindia should be born in Congress. The Congress veteran also said that when the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh was toppled, Raja Maharaja was sold to the BJP. Responding to the jab, Scindia launched a fresh attack on Singh, saying anti-nationals and dividers of Madhya Pradesh like Digvijay Singh may never take birth in India. 'You Are Now Reduced to a Troll': Jyotiraditya Scindia Takes Swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Asks Him To Answer Three Questions After Congress Leader Alleges Links Between Adani and 'Congress' Turncoats.

Jyotiraditya Scindia Launches Attack on Digvijay:

