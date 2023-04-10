Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders over Gautam Adani. Taking to social media. Gandhi shared a picture showing the names of BJP leaders in the form of the Adani company's logo. "Whose Rs 20,000 crore has been invested in Adani's companies?" Rahul Gandhi asked. Responding to Gandhi's allegations, BJP leader and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took a swipe at the Congress leader and said that he has now been reduced to a troll. Besides, Scindia said asked Gandhi to answer three questions. He also said that Rahul Gandhi has been diverting attention from the main issues. Rahul Gandhi Alleges Links Between Adani and Congress Turncoats Like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ghulam Nabi Azad, Asks Again 'Whose Rs 20,000 Crore in Adani's Shell Companies'.

Why Don't You Answer These Three Questions?

स्पष्ट है कि अब आप एक ट्रोल तक सीमित हो चुके हैं । मुझ पर बेबुनियाद आरोप लगाने, और मुख्य मुद्दों से लोगों का ध्यान भटकाने के बजाय, इन तीन प्रश्नों का जवाब क्यों नहीं देते? 1/3 https://t.co/ltUE7UtttX — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) April 10, 2023

Scindia Questions Gandhi's Alleged Links Between Adani and Congress Turncoats

३- आपके लिए नियम अलग क्यों हों ? अपने आप को क्या आप फर्स्ट क्लास नागरिक मानते हैं? आप अहंकार में इस कदर ग्रस्त है कि शायद इन सवालों की महत्ता भी आपकी समझ से परे है। — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) April 10, 2023

