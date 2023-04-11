Days after systematic deliberations and consideration of every possible outcome, BJP on Tuesday released its first list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The first list of the ruling party includes 189 candidates with 52 new faces and 8 women. The much-awaited Karnataka Vidhan Sabha polls are scheduled on May 10. Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Shivamogga BJP MLA KS Eashwarappa Decides Not To Contest Upcoming Polls, Sends Letter to JP Nadda.

BJP Announces First List of 189 Candidates:

Today, with the recommendation of the Central Election Committee, we are going to announce 189 candidates for the upcoming assembly election of Karnataka. - Shri @dpradhanbjp pic.twitter.com/nJTUtEetrL — BJP (@BJP4India) April 11, 2023

52 New Faces, Eight Women Get Tickets:

52 new faces, 8 women in BJP's first list of 189 candidates for Karnataka assembly polls: Party general secretary Arun Singh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 11, 2023

