In a setback to BJP, senior party leader and Shivamogga MLA KS Eashwarappa has decided not to contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. Eashwarappa has written a letter to BJP National President JP Nadda stating his reasons to back off from the polls. The 74-year-old leader has held many portfolios in the Karnataka cabinet under several chief ministers including HD Kumaraswamy, BS Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, and Basavaraj Bommai. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Leaders Hold Deliberations To Finalise Candidates for Upcoming Polls.

KS Eashwarappa Decides Not To Contest Upcoming Polls:

BJP MLA from Shivamogga KS Eashwarappa writes to BJP National President JP Nadda stating that he has decided not to contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/DVKeANnAD0 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

