The counting of votes for the Kasba Peth Assembly By-Election Result 2023 is underway in Pune. After the ninth round of counting of votes, Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar stays in lead with 34,741 votes while BJP candidate Hemant Rasane has so far received 30,260 votes. Dhangekar is leading BJP candidate by over 4,000 votes. Pune By-Election Result 2023: Congress Candidate Ravindra Dhangekar Ahead in Kasba Peth, BJP's Ashwini Jagtap Leading in Chinchwad Bypoll.

Congress Candidate Ravindra Dhangekar Leads Kasba Peth

