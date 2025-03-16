The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) bye-elections for five seats. The party will contest three seats, and the central BJP office has officially declared the names of its candidates. Sandip Joshi, Sanjay Kenekar and Dadarao Keche have been nominated for the elections. The bye-elections are crucial for the state’s political landscape, with all major parties gearing up for the contest. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says ‘BJP Only National Party Not Owned by Any Family but by Its Workers’.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Bye-Elections 2025

Maharashtra | BJP releases the list of candidates for bye-election to the Legislative Council Bye-election on five seats of the legislative council is due in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/onmtcwNDgb — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2025

