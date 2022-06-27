Amid the reshuffling of the departments of ministers by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, the Higher and Technical Education Department of Uday Samant has been reassigned to Aaditya Thackeray. On the other hand, the Urban Development, Public Works Dept (Public Undertaking) of Eknath Shinde was reassigned to Subhash Desai while the Water supply and Sanitation Dept of Gulabrao Patil has been given to Anil Parab. Agriculture Dept of Dadaji Bhuse has been given to Sandipanrao Bhumre, reports ANI.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra portfolio reshuffle | Higher and Technical Education Department of Uday Samant reassigned to Aaditya Thackeray — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

