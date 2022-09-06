Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal will begin his pan-India march to "Make India No 1" from Hisar in Haryana tomorrow (September 7). In a video message, Arvind Kejriwal said he visit every state and convince people to join his "Make India Number 1" mission. He also released a mobile number 9510001000. Those who wish to join the campaign can give a miss call and become a part of it.

Arvind Kejriwal Shares Video Message As He Begins Tour For Make India No 1 Mission:

हमें मिलकर भारत को दुनिया का नम्बर-1 देश बनाना है। हर देशवासी को हमें इस मुहिम के साथ जोड़ना है। कल से अपनी इस यात्रा की शुरुआत अपने जन्मस्थान हरियाणा के हिसार से करने जा रहा हूँ। https://t.co/GlfLRky8vx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 6, 2022

