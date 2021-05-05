Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on Wednesday, May 5. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had tweeted that Mamata Banerjee will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state at 10.45 am at Raj Bhawan. The oath-taking ceremony took place with all COVID-19 protocols in place at the 'Throne Room' at the Raj Bhavan, TMC had said.

