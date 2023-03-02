The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 began today at 8 am. As per the early trends, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's NPP has taken a big lead. CM Conrad Sangma is leading from South Tura constituency. Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023: CM Conrad Sangma's NPP Leading, TMC Follows.

Conrad Sangma Leads From South Tura Constituency

#ResultsWithNDTV | Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma leads from South Tura constituency LIVE coverage: https://t.co/LpfcFgnMrg pic.twitter.com/lhuTjSayIK — NDTV (@ndtv) March 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)