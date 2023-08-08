Congress MP Rahul Gandhi responded to media reports about regaining his official residence by saying, "Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai," which translates to "Whole India Is My Home." He made the statement as he arrived at the AICC Headquarters for a meeting with Assam Congress leaders. Rahul Gandhi To Visit Wayanad on August 12 and 13, First Time After Being Reinstated As MP.

Rahul Gandhi's Response to Regaining Official Residence

#WATCH | "Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi when asked for a reaction on media reports about getting back his official residence as an MP He has arrived at the AICC Headquarters for a meeting with the leaders of Assam Congress. pic.twitter.com/KtIzZoRPmm — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

