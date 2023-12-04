The assembly election results 2023 of Mizoram will be declared today, December 4, with the counting of votes to begin at around 8 am. A video shared by news agency ANI shows preparations underway at the counting centre in Aizawl, where the counting of votes for the Mizroam Assembly Elections will begin shortly. On November 29, the Election Commission officially announced the postponement of the counting of votes in the state to Monday. Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP Wins 115 Seats After Completion of Counting of Votes, Congress Bags 69.

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023

#WATCH | Preparations underway at the counting centre in Aizawl where the counting of votes for the Mizroam Assembly Elections will begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/tAwFWBDiuM — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)