After the completion of the counting of votes for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023, The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 115 seats, and Congress won 69 seats. The assembly polls saw a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress on Sunday, December 3. The BJP is now all set to form government in the desert state. Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP President JP Nadda Calls Meeting in Delhi To Discuss New Rajasthan CM.

