The counting of votes for Mokama Assembly constituency in Bihar, which voted on November 6, 2025, in the first phase of the state elections and recorded a 64% voter turnout, is underway. In the first round of counting for the Mokama Assembly Constituency, Janata Dal (United) (JDU) candidate Anant Kumar Singh is leading with 4,524 votes, marking a gain of 2,716 votes from the initial rounds, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). His nearest rival, Veena Devi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, trails with 1,808 votes, reflecting a deficit of 2,716 votes. Priyadarshi Piyush of the Jan Suraaj Party is further behind at 262 votes, down by 4,262 votes. Bihar Election Result 2025 Live News Updates: BJP-JDU Combine Secures Lead in 65 Seats, Congress-RJD Ahead in 45 Constituencies.

Mokama Assembly Election Result 2025:

