Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly twitter) and congratulated JD(U) President Nitish Kumar after he took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the record ninth time on Sunday, January 28. Prime Minister Modi conveyed his confidence on the NDA government formed in Bihar and pledged progress and development in the state. "The NDA government formed in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the development of the state and to fulfil the aspirations of its people. I congratulate Nitish Kumar ji as Chief Minister and Samrat Chaudhary ji and Vijay Sinha ji on taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. I am confident that this team will serve my family members of the state with full dedication", he wrote in his post. Nitish Kumar Swearing-In Ceremony: JDU Chief Takes Oath As Bihar CM for Record Ninth Time (Watch Video).

PM Modi Congratulates Nitish Kumar After He Takes Oath As Bihar CM:

बिहार में बनी एनडीए सरकार राज्य के विकास और यहां के लोगों की आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने के लिए कोई कोर-कसर नहीं छोड़ेगी। @NitishKumar जी को मुख्यमंत्री और सम्राट चौधरी जी एवं विजय सिन्हा जी को उप मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर मेरी बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मुझे विश्वास है कि यह टीम पूरे… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2024

