Omar Abdullah Tests Negative for COVID-19 Days After Contracting Coronavirus

I’ve tested negative for COVID 18 days after first testing positive. Thankfully except for a blocked nose day 9 onwards for a few days, I had no symptoms at all. I know a lot of people aren’t as lucky as I was & I’m deeply grateful for that 🤲🏼 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 27, 2021

